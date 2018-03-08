EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Gutierrez returns to Austin for the fourth time to debut a film of his — this one is the sleek looking Elizabeth Harvest, a Gothic-vibed sci-fi pic starring Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Abbey Lee, Ciaran Hinds, Matthew Beard and longtime Gutierrez collaborator Carla Gugino.

The riff on the Bluebeard folktale (with a little of Hitchcock’s Rebecca thrown in) centers on Elizabeth (Lee), who arrives with her brilliant new scientist husband Henry (Hinds) to his magnificent estate, where he wows her with lavish dinners and a dazzling tour of the property. The house staff (Gugino and Beard) treats her deferentially, but she can’t shake the feeling something is off. Henry explains that everything in his world now belongs to her — except for a locked-off room he forbids her from entering.

Check out the clip above of Henry laying out the ground rules.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Leon Clarance, Fred Berger and Gutierrez produced the pic, which bows Saturday afternoon at the Alamo. Paradigm is handling domestic sales and Voltage reps international.

SXSW runs March 9-18.

Here’s the movie’s poster: