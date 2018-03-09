EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Shue and Rob Morgan, who played one of the leads in the four-time Oscar-nominated Mudbound, has joined the cast of Greyhound for director Aaron Schneider (Get Low).

The Tom Hanks’ starring WWII drama is about an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats. Krause is being played by Hanks. Stephen Graham (The Irishman) joined the picture previously.

Greyhound, which is will go before the cameras in Baton Rouge aboard the USS Kidd, which is noteworthy unto itself as was named after Rear Admiral Isaac Kidd, who died on the USS Arizona, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Kidd was the first Navy Admiral ever to be killed in action and the USS Kidd subsequently played a part in the Korean War.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions picked up worldwide rights to Greyhound in Berlin last year from FilmNation. The drama was scripted by Hanks and he is producing via his production company Playtone with business partner Gary Goetzman. FilmNation Entertainment’s Aaron Ryder, Playtone’s Steven Shareshian, and David Coatsworth serve as executive producers.

Sony is financing the roughly $30M+ project in association with Bron Creative, Sycamore Pictures, and Zhengfu Pictures. FilmNation arranged the financing.

The script was adapted by Hanks from The Good Shepherd, a novel of the same name by English author C.S. Forester.

Shue (Battle of the Sexes) was recently cast in the new Death Wish; she was nominated for an Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas. She is repped by CAA.

Morgan played Hap Jackson in Mudbound and will next be seen in the feature films Cut Throat City directed by RZA as well as The Week Of opposite Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

Morgan is repped by TCA, HCKR and Robyn Bluestone Management.