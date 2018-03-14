EXCLUSIVE: Eiza Gonzalez is set to star with Emma Roberts and Danielle Macdonald in Paradise Hills, the directorial debut of Spanish helmer Alice Waddington. Pic is a sci-fi thriller written by Brian DeLeeuw, Nacho Vigalondo and Sofia Cuenca.

Gonzalez is coming off a breakout turn in the Edgar Wright-directed Baby Driver. A presenter at last week’s Oscars, she next has the untitled Robert Zemeckis-directed Steve Carell-starrer coming this fall, and she stars in the Robert Rodriguez-directed Alita: Battle Angel. Rodriguez helped launch Gonzalez when she starred in the series version of From Dusk Till Dawn.

In Paradise Hills, Roberts plays Uma, the daughter of a magnate who commits suicide after his company is targeted for hostile takeover by a predatory billionaire named Son Prescott. Prescott decides to marry Uma, but only after kidnapping and sending her to Paradise Hills, a private sanitarium where she is to have her mind systematically destroyed. Gonzalez will play Amarna, a tough Paradise Hills resident who might be Uma’s only hope in escaping the nightmare.

Gonzalez, who appears in the latest Justin Timberlake video Supplies, is repped by CAA and Management 360.