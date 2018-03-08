CBS News has hired Ed O’Keefe as a political correspondent based in Washington, D.C. O’Keefe moves to CBS from The Washington Post where he has reported on congressional and presidential politics since 2008. He has been a contributor for CBS News since 2017. He will report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms beginning Sunday, April 15.

“Ed’s breadth of experience covering both politics and policy will substantially enrich our reporting and our coverage as we head into the next election cycle,” said Christopher Isham, Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief. “With the midterm elections right around the corner and an unpredictable presidential campaign fast-approaching, Ed’s ability to cut through the noise will help our viewers understand what’s happening in Washington and across the country.”

Since 2008, O’Keefe has covered or contributed reporting on the presidential campaigns of Jeb Bush, Hillary Clinton, John McCain, Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio and Donald Trump, as well as dozens of key House and Senate races. On Capitol Hill, he has reported extensively on debates over gun control, immigration policy, health-care reform and federal spending. He covered the “fiscal cliff” showdown of late 2012; the 2013 government shutdown and recent shutdowns; the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch; and dozens of contentious congressional hearings, including that of former FBI Director James Comey last year.

During his 13-year tenure at The Washington Post, O’Keefe has covered federal agencies, federal employees and policy issues ranging from the repeal of the Pentagon’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy to the decline of the U.S. Postal Service and cases of questionable government spending. He also briefly covered the war in Iraq.