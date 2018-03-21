E! has given a pilot order to Juicy Stories, an hourlong dramedy inspired by Juicy Couture founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, from Sex and the City alums Michael Patrick King and Amy B. Harris, Warner Horizon Scripted TV and Universal Cable Productions.

The high-profile project originally landed at E! in November with a pilot commitment. It is part of an effort by E!, which has a long history in covering fashion on the red carpet, to launch a scripted series set in the fashion world. As part of that, E! last fall ordered pilot #Fashionvictim, from Daniel and Mark Waters with Willa Fitzgerald starring. That pilot is not going forward at E!, which is opted not to pick it up to series, but will be shopped around by studio Universal Cable Prods.

Juicy Stories is the story of how two women in their 20s created the iconic “Juicy” tracksuit and turned their $200 investment into a billion-dollar business — and a life-long friendship. Inspired by the lives of Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Juicy Stories tells the tale of two women who made clothes, made mistakes, made babies — and made one of the most iconic brands of the 1990s, Juicy Couture. These “Juicy Stories” — both aspirational and sensational — flash back to Los Angeles in the 1990s and are narrated on camera and in the present by the real Pam and Gela, still business partners and best friends.

Juicy Stories, inspired by the memoir The Glitter Plan, by Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor, is produced by Michael Patrick King Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Universal Cable Productions. King and Harris will serve as executive producers; Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor as producers.

Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor met while working together at a Los Angeles boutique and became friends, setting up shop in Gela’s one-bedroom Hollywood apartment. The initial $200 investment led to a a $50 million sale of the duo’s casual wear company to Liz Claiborne.

King was executive producer/showrunner on HBO’s iconic, fashion trendsetting comedy series Sex and the City and shepherded the followup features. Harris started her writing career on Sex and the City and went on to create the prequel series The Carrie Diaries for the CW.

King also co-created/executive produced CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and cult HBO comedy The Comeback. He and Harris are repped by CAA. Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor are repped by Gersh.