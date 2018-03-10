The CW’s Dynasty showed resiliency in its move to the low-trafficked Friday night. Coming off a month-long hiatus and relocating from 9 PM Wednesday to 8 PM Friday, the reboot drew 660,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 (Live+same day). That was on par and even a smidgen higher than the series’ last outing on Wednesday where it had a Riverdale lead-in (660, 000 vs. 650,000 viewers, 0.2 18-49 rating vs. 0.19).

That rarely happens as virtually all broadcast series came back down after their Winter Olympics-related hiatuses last week, and almost all shows drop when they are sent to Friday. Yes, Dynasty had been a surprisingly soft Live+same day ratings performer but its core fanbase proved very loyal.

At 9 PM, Jane the Virgin (600,000; 0.2) was even with last week’s demo rating, which ties a series low, and ticked up just a bit (10,000) from last Friday’s viewership low. ABC’s Friday dramas Once Upon a Time (2.4 million, 0.5) and Agents of SHIELD‘s 100th episode (2.2 million, 0.6) both ticked up a tenth after slipping to lows in their returns from break last week. There were limited basketball/hockey ABC preemptions so we will have to wait until Monday to find out if the small gains will hold.

NBC, which also had a basketball preemption, aired Blindspot (3.2 million, 0.6) which ticked down from 0.7 in the demo last week to 0.6 to extend its streak of posting 0.6-0.7 for each telecast this season. Taken (2.6 million, 0.5) was steady.

NBC aired NBC News Special: Confronting Putin (2.3 million viewers, 0.5 in 18-49) at 10 PM, which kicks off the return of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. That was down a notch from the 3.4 million and 0.6 for Dateline in the hour last week and also off in viewers (steady in the demo) from the last episode of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly last summer (3.5 million, 0.5).

Good hold for Fox’s MasterChef Jr. (3.4 million, 0.9), which, in Week 2, matched its two-hour season premiere last week.

CBS’ MacGyver (6.9 million, 0.9) and Blue Bloods (9.3 million, 1.0) both ticked up a tenth in the demo, while Hawaii Five-0 (8 million, 0.9) was even with last week’s series low.