Dwayne Johnson revealed on Instagram that his third movie with Skyscraper and Central Intelligence writer/director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, Universal’s Red Notice, is coming out June 12, 2020. In the international action-thriller, Johnson plays an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most wanted art thief in the world.
The film will be produced by the returning Skyscraper team, including Beau Flynn (Rampage, San Andreas) for his Flynn Picture Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia (Jumanji, Ballers) and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence) for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Wendy Jacobson (Rampage, San Andreas) executive produces. Skyscraper hits theaters on July 13, while Johnson’s other Flynn Picture Co. release Rampage bows on April 13. Johnson’s holiday release Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle recently amassed over $937M at the global box office.
Cool news. Mark the date: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS declares JUNE 12, 2020 the official theatrical release date for our RED NOTICE. You may recall this was the idea that caused quite the bidding war in Hollywood a few months ago, leading to a very big groundbreaking sale.