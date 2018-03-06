Warner Bros is going one week earlier with Rampage on April 13, instead of April 20, which will give the New Line release some breathing room prior to Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War jump-starting the summer one weekend earlier.

The Dwayne Johnson pic based on the 1980s video game follows Davis Okoye and his best friend George, an albino gorilla, as they fight monsters in a big city. Pic is directed by Brad Peyton who directed Johnson in the summer hit San Andreas. Beau Flynn, John Rickard, Peyton, and Hiram Garcia are producers on this action pic scripted by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal and Adam Sztykiel.

It’s Johnson’s second pic this year with Flynn, with Legendary/Universal’s Skyscraper opening July 13.

Interesting to note: After Avengers: Infinity War vacated the first weekend of May, no other studio has replaced it with a wide release.