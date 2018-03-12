WB

Dwayne Johnson announced today on social media that his albino ape pic Rampage is getting a China date, and that is April 13, which is when the movie is opening around the world.

Rampage is based on the 1980s video game and follows Davis Okoye and his best friend George, an albino gorilla, as they fight monsters in a big city. Pic is directed by Brad Peyton, who directed Johnson in the summer hit San Andreas. Beau Flynn, John Rickard, Peyton, and Hiram Garcia are producers on this action pic, scripted by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal and Adam Sztykiel.

It’s Johnson’s second pic this year with Flynn, with Legendary/Universal’s Skyscraper opening July 13.

Originally, Rampage was set to open on April 20, but New Line moved it up a week to get some breathing room from Avengers: Infinity War which is going a weekend earlier on April 27.