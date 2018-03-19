“He is going to fire Robert Mueller,” Republican strategist Rick Tyler said of President Donald Trump on MSNBC on Monday morning, translating Trump’s morning tweet, “A total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest!”

Trump’s Monday tweet followed a weekend of attacks on Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the presidential election, which now appears also to be looking into potential money laundering and obstruction of justice. Trump ratcheted up his attack over the weekend, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, this time attacking Mueller by name.

“The president has calculated now … the reaction from the Republicans,” Tyler explained. “He is going to fire Robert Mueller. And you know what’s going to happen? Nothing. There will be no response from Republican leadership from the Congress. The reason to fire McCabe, the reason he had to to deny him his retirement, is [Trump] has to discredit them, has to systematically discredit everybody who is involved in this Russia investigation. And he has now seen that he can do these things without any recourse. … Congress is not going to rein him in.

“He’s going to fire Mueller eventually, probably sooner rather than later, before he can get any further on money laundering or any other tangential issues,” Tyler forecast.

Trump’s behavior over the weekend suggests “he’s really afraid, really scared,” added Eddie Gaude, Princeton prof and MSNBC contributor.

“He has to get rid of” Mueller before the midterm elections, when Democrats might flip the House,” Gaude added.

Trump’s Monday tweet was part of a coordinated discredit-Mueller campaign with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, who got up early to appear on Fox & Friends with his own anti-Mueller message.

Tweeted Trump: “Sean Hannity on Fox & Friends now! Great! 8:18 A.M.” Only Trump and Hannity forgot to synchronize their watches. Hannity did not show up on the FNC morning show until 8:30 AM – after Trump tweeted his gushing review of Hannity’s appearance.

Among Hannity’s comments, he argued they were “getting to the end of the process” in the investigation and “there’s not going to be any firing of Mueller.”

But, as MSNBC’s pundits pointed out, Trump similarly gave “fake news” labels to reports that he was going to sack Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; ditto Mike Flynn, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and so on and so forth.

Trump’s Monday-morning tweets: