Ahead of next week’s March For Our Lives, Parkland student David Hogg wonders in an ad touting the event, “What if our politicians weren’t the birth of the NRA?”

The ad includes a clip of the White House meeting post-Parkland high school murder of 17 students and staff, in which President Donald Trump told some Republicans they were afraid of the NRA. Of course, that was before some NRA big-wigs had dinner with Trump, after which he backed off some of his gun-safety proposals, including requiring that purchasers of semi-automatic rifles be 21 years old, which is the requirement on handguns. Currently, someone can legally buy a semi-automatic at age 18, including the former student who allegedly perpetrated the latest school slaughter in Florida.