Seems there might be a melting of the ice between Donald Trump’s attorneys and Special Counsel Robert Mueller regarding a POTUS sit-down to take questions on the Russia investigation. But there a catch: The lawyers want to use it as a bargaining chip to speed the probe along to an endgame.

Citing people familiar with the talks, The Wall Street Journal reported today that the Trump legal team is offering an interview under a number of conditions. Along with getting Mueller’s team to commit to an end date for at least the part of its probe relating to Trump, his lawyers also want the prosecutors to agree to the scope of the President’s questioning. WSJ said the attorneys expect Trump to be grilled on his firings of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and FBI Director James Comey last year.

The report comes hours after for Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg testified before the probe’s grand jury. He’s the one who created a stir early this week when he did a cable-news takeover to complain about his subpoena, and dared Mueller to arrest him for ignoring that. That stance obviously has changed, which means his potential flip might have White House denizens and their attorneys a little more nervous tonight.