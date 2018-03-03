The world, says President Donald Trump, is mocking the mainstream media. “They’ve gone CRAZY!” wrote Trump today about U.S. journalists, retweeting an article quoting conservative pundit Mark Levin.

Today’s Trump tweet arrives hours before the president makes his first appearance at tonight’s white-tie Gridiron dinner with the very media types he says are CRAZY. The D.C. gala, a long-running tradition, is a sort of forerunner to the higher profile White House Correspondents Dinner.

But the tweet also comes exactly a day before the one-year anniversary of Trump’s claim that he’d been “wire tapped” by Barack Obama – an unfounded and, yes, mocked claim fueled by none other than Mark Levin.

Trump didn’t specify exactly how the media has lost its mind this time around, but he retweeted a post from son Donald Trump Jr., which itself was a retweet of an article from the Conservative Review website quoting radio host Levin.

Levin was quoted in the Conservative Review article claiming that media attacks on Trump and his family are “unparalleled in American history!”

“These people have done nothing to deserve this kind of treatment,” Levin is quoted in the Conservative Review piece, adding that the Clintons and the Obamas never faced the scrutiny and “hatred directed at the Trump family.”

Levin, who once called Barack Obama a Muslim Brotherhood sympathizer, is the guy identified by the Washington Post as launching the unfounded conspiracy allegations that the Obama administration used “police state” surveillance tactics in 2016 against then-candidate Trump.

Other conservative sites latched on to the charge, leading Trump to post, on March 4, 2017, one if his most infamous and, yes, widely mocked, tweets: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

So, last March:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

And this March: