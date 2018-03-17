President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has filed a claim seeking $20 million in damages from porn star Stormy Daniels for allegedly violating her nondisclosure agreement.

Cohen claims the right to seek $1M per violation which, according to his bookkeeping, comes to $20M in damages from Daniels for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement 20 times, WaPo reports.

AP

Daniels previously had said, before she signed that NDA for $130K, that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, pre-presidency, but while he was married to now-First Lady Melania Trump. Daniels previously sued Trump to get out of the NDA, which Stormy claims is invalid because Trump never signed it. It was just before the 2016 election that she got paid the cash to keep a lid on the affair, she has said.

Daniels barn-burner interview with Anderson Cooper is set to air a week from this Sunday on CBS’s 60 Minutes.

Meanwhile, Daniels attorney reacted to Cohen’s lawsuit via Twitter: