Just hours after Donald Trump tweeted “Mainstream media in [the] U.S. is being mocked all over the world. They’ve gone CRAZY!” he attended the Gridiron Dinner where members of the Washington press corps were ready to take him and other political figures down with roast-worthy musical numbers and jokes.

Not known for his ability to take a joke or criticism well, Trump attended the 133rd anniversary of the bipartisan dinner hosted by the Gridiron Club and Foundation with Melania on Saturday. He was invited to the event last year but declined to attend. Instead, Mike Pence attended.

This year Trump attended the event along with Trump’s Cabinet, six senators, four House members, and presidential advisers and his sidekicks Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to a statement given to the Associated Press.

At the event, Club President David Lightman and congressional editor for McClatchy News made a jab at Trump, referencing his headline-making inauguration crowd complaints saying that the crowd at the dinner was bigger than Grover Cleveland, who refused to attend the Gridiron Dinner in 1885. He went on to joke “he thought our columns were filled with ‘mean and cowardly lies,'” Lightman said. “He did, however, have a soft spot for Fox & Friends.”

Th dinner, which took place at the Renaissance Washington Hotel, included 660 journalists, media executives, lawmakers, administration officials and military officers. Trump was expected to deliver remarks at the dinner, but before that there was a talent show provided by members of the media including Fox News host Bret Baier who performed a rendition of “You Can’t Hurry Bob” as Trump’s attorney, Ty Cobb. This, of course, was a parody of the Supremes’ “You Can’ Hurry Love” that poked fun at Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

This Morning co-anchor John Dickerson sang his own parody of “King of the Road” which cracked on Obama’s post-presidency. Another performance included an impersonation of Nancy Pelosi and her attitude toward trump and another included a send-up of Hillary Clinton performing a version of “You’re So Vain” dedicated to Trump