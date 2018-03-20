“Propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration” is how Lt. Col. Ralph Peters has described Fox News in an email explaining his decision not to renew his contract with Fox News Channel where he was billed as a strategic analyst.

The network, the retired military veteran said, “degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices,” and these days, he charged, attacks the integrity of the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, while touting Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s agenda.

“To me, Fox News is now wittingly harming our system of government for profit,” Peters wrote in an email explaining his exit.

Fox News responded that Peters is entitled to his opinion, while accusing him of using his opinion “as a weapon in order to gain attention.”

“We are extremely proud of our top-rated primetime hosts and all of our opinion programming,” the network said in a statement.