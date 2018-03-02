At a time when all Americans are waiting to learn if President Donald Trump is actually going to implement the steel and aluminum tariffs next week – anticipation of which already has whacked the stock market – and also whether Trump is in bed with the NRA or will enact meaningful gun-control measures, AND if Trump’s national security adviser and chief economic adviser are on their way out the door, Trump took time this morning to assure the country as to his position on Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin previously had complained that playing him on Saturday Night Live had become agony.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now ways playing me was agony,” Trump said in a cleaned-up tweet, of Baldwin’s spot-on impersonation of Trump on SNL.

Trump’s tweet initially misspelled Baldwin’s first name “Alex,” had said Baldwin’s career was “dieing,” and referred to himself in third person as “DJT.”

“Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrel Hammond, funner and a far greater talent!” Trump concluded in that tweet.

Baldwin jumped in with both feet, assuring Trump, via Twitter, that, “agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for.”

And, Baldwin assured Trump he, for one, was very much looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library with its putting green, recipes for chocolate cake, little black book with phone numbers of porn stars, “and, you’re in and out in five minutes.”

In closing, Baldwin advised Trump, “please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)”

Donald Trump’s spell-checked, base-baiting red-meat tweet, and Baldwin’s responses:

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018