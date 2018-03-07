Actor Don Johnson has been cast in director Tom DeNucci’s Vault, joining co-stars Theo Rossi, Clive Standen and Samira Wiley in the Verdi Productions project.

Johnson will play the role of Gerry in a story inspired by true events. Written by DeNucci and B. Dolan, Vault follows a group of small-time Rhode Island criminals who in 1975 attempt to pull off the biggest heist in American history, stealing more than $30 million from the mafia.

Production is slated to begin on location March 20. Chad A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Nick Koskoff, and Matthew Weiss are producing with Emma Tillinger Koskoff and David Gere serving as executive producers.

“The Vault team is very excited about the addition of Johnson and how it

elevates our project,” Verdi Productions said.

Johnson (Miami Vice, Django Unchained) will next be seen in the Paramount feature Book Club. He is repped by CAA and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.