Dolly Parton will be hanging her coat of many colors at a new agency. The iconic country singer-songwriter, actress, TV producer and two-time Oscar nominee has signed with WME after being a free agent since 2016.

The move comes as Parton and her original 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are circling a reboot of that 1980 comedy at 2oth Century Fox. The new version, which in its early stages, would focus on three young women dealing with sexism and chauvinism in the workplace who turn to the original trio for help in navigating and getting even with the male higher-ups.

What a way to make a livin’.

“We believe that WME is uniquely positioned to help elevate Dolly and her brand at this wonderful stage in her career,” her longtime manager Danny Nozell said. “WME has a vast global network in the entertainment market, especially in the areas that we have strategically identified as priority such as licensing and unique commercial and touring opportunities.”

Parton remains best known for her music. The pioneering singer-songwriter who started out duetting with Porter Wagoner has had 18 solo No. 1 country singles, including such classics as “Jolene,” “Here You Come Again” and “I Will Always Love You.” Whitney Houston remade the latter for 1992’s The Bodyguard, and her version spent a then-record 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

She has won eight Grammys among more than three dozen career nominations.

Parton also is a two-time Oscar nominee for Best Song, having written and sung “Travelin’ Thru” from Transamerica (2006) and “9 to 5,” which also was her lone chart-topping pop single. She’s been nominated for a pair of Emmys.

A favorite “Tonight Show” foil of Johnny Carson, her acting credits also include Steel Magnolias, Rhinestone and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and numerous guest shots on TV series including Designing Women, The Simpsons and Hannah Montana. A member of both the Country Music and Songwriters halls of fame, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Dolly Parton,” said Greg Oswald, Co-Head of WME’s Nashville office. “She is the definition of an icon. When we approached her team about the opportunity to represent Dolly, it became clear that this was an ideal marriage given her business aspirations and our capabilities across the WME network. We look forward to helping her build upon her success across multiple platforms.”