EXCLUSIVE: Ivy Mollenkamp, who worked for 15 years at Rogers & Cowan, has been named executive VP of entertainment at public relations at digital communications and content production company DKC.

DKC

Based out of the company’s Los Angeles office, Mollenkamp will report to Wendy Zaas, DKC’s newly appointed GM, director of entertainment. Mollenkamp will be responsible for expanding DKC’s national entertainment practice with an emphasis on multi-platform content. “She will be instrumental in helping realize the agency’s vision for DKC Los Angeles,” said Zaas.

Prior to joining DKC, Mollenkamp served as head of communications in helping to launch Danny Zappin’s media and entertainment company Zealot Networks. At Rogers & Cowan, she built the agency’s entertainment and lifestyle practice and led entertainment PR and marketing programs for clients including Microsoft, Target, Sony’s Crackle, MySpace, Luxottica and Sonos.

“We’re focused on positioning our L.A. office for the future by recruiting talent with expertise that crosses technology, entertainment and consumers brands. Ivy is a perfect fit,” said Sean Cassidy, president of DKC.

Mollenkamp’s expertise with digital content includes launching Cambio’s digital series Aim High (McG) and Cliff Notes (Mark Burnett) as well as Crackle’s Playing it Forward. She began her career in film publicity supporting independent films and filmmakers.