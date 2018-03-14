The Walt Disney Co. announced a reorganization of its businesses as the company prepares to launch direct-to-consumer services and seeks to grow internationally.

Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer, has named chairman of the new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment — elevating the increasingly visible executive behind some of Disney’s biggest acquisitions to an operational role.

“Kevin is a proven leader who has played a critical role in bringing together the collection of creative and technological assets that will allow Disney to offer unparalleled entertainment experiences in a direct-to-consumer future,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement.

Bob Chapek, head of Disney Parks and Resorts, will take on additional responsibility for Disney’s consumer products. He assumes expanded responsibilities as former consumer products head, Jimmy Pitaro, moves to oversee ESPN.

“Bob comes to this new role with an impressive record of success at both Parks and Resorts and Consumer Products, and he is the perfect leader to run these combined teams,” Iger said.

The promotions — including the decision to give Mayer a hands-on role overseeing a business unit — would seemingly position the two executives for consideration to succeed Iger. The 66-year-old Iger is expected to remain past his stated retirement date of 2019 if regulators approve Disney’s planned acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets.