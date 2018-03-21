As Disney’s Marvel universe continues to conquer the box office, the Mouse House plans to grow the comic universe even more in their theme parks. Today, they announced that they will soon have new experiences at Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

In the video above, they invite guests to become part of a bigger universe that will be filled with the heroes and adventures that have been seen on the big screen. With posters focusing on specific characters from the MCU, the experiences were developed in partnership with Marvel Studios and Marvel Themed Entertainment.

Fanboys and fangirls will get to revel in three new areas at three different parks. At Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, a new superhero-themed land will begin recruiting guests in 2020. California Adventure already is the home of the “Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” attraction. This will soon be joined by Spider-Man and the Avengers in what will become a completely immersive universe that will take over the spot currently occupied by “A Bug’s Land” (sorry Bug’s Life fans).

Disneyland Paris will have a new Marvel-themed area at Walt Disney Studios Park will include a reimagined attraction where riders will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers on a hyper-kinetic adventure in 2020. The park will also launch a “Summer of Super Heroes” live-action show from June 10 to September 30.

Things will get a little smaller for Hong Kong Disneyland in a new themed area that will have guests team up with Ant-Man and the Wasp. This new attraction will join the Iron Man Experience, which opened in 2017.