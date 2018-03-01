The Walt Disney Company has pushed its live-action Mulan back by two years from this coming November to March, 27, 2020, and has completely removed Nicole (aka Noelle) from its schedule. That female Santa Claus movie starring Anna Kendrick, which was set to drop on November 8, 2019, is expected to be one of the films that will find its way to Disney’s upcoming streaming service. The Mark Lawrence-directed film also stars Bill Hader Shirley MacLaine.

In addition, they have dated a slew of untitled Marvel and Disney titles, staking claims to dates through 2023. This comes after we reported earlier today that Avengers: Infinity Wars was moving up from May 2 to April 27 of this year. In addition, the studio has finally titled its family film Disney’s Christopher Robin which will keep the previous release date of Aug. 3, 2018.

Here is the rest of what the studio just announced today:

