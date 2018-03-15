The Disney Junior animated series Mickey and the Roadster Racers will soon be older than some members of its audience. That’s because a third season has been ordered for the show, which is Disney Channel’s #1 series among kids ages 2-5.

The series takes Mickey and friends, along with their unique transforming vehicles, on humorous high-spirited races around the globe, as well as hometown capers in Hot Dog Hills.

Off the racetrack, Minnie and Daisy also run their own successful business as Happy Helpers, solving problems for anyone in need of a helping hand. The stories are designed to impart social and emotional lessons about friendship, teamwork, optimism, and good sportsmanship.

Season two of the series debuts Friday, April 13 at 9:30 AM ET/PT, with new episodes available on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Junior VOD that day. Season two will find the gang enjoying upgrades to their personalized race cars, making them glow-in-the-dark and speedier.

Guest voices for season two include Academy Award-winning director and writer Guillermo del Toro as Mr. Talbot, business partner to Goofy’s world-adventuring Uncle Goof; rock legend Alice Cooper as treasure hunter Alistair Coop De Ville; racing icon Mario Andretti as Mickey’s racing teammate Mario Mousedretti; actor and comedian Stephen Fry as English gentleman Dr. Crutchley; recording artist Sabrina Carpenter as pop star Nina; Camilla Belle (“Diablo”) as Daisy’s Brazilian cousin, Almanda; Broadway’s Andrea Martin as Mrs. Bigby, a stylish pink poodle; and Indycar drivers Bia Figueiredo, Takuma Sato and Pippa Mann as international race car drivers.

Returning this season are Jay Leno as Billy Beagle; Patton Oswalt as Mr. McSnorter; Jane Leeves as the Queen of England; Danica Patrick as race car driver Danni Sue; Jeff Gordon as race car driver Gordon Gear; and Kate Micucci as Emmy Lou.

Since its January 2017 premiere, Mickey and the Roadster Racers has reached over 157 million viewers worldwide and is available in 158 countries in 32 languages.

Mickey and the Roadster Racers is featured in the Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour live concert experience, which launched yesterday, and the popular Disney Junior Dance Party! attraction at Disney California Adventure.

Additional brand extensions for the series include toys, storybooks, apparel, plush and home décor from Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, with new products debuting this fall.

The Emmy-nominated creative talent behind Disney Junior’s series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Jake and the Never Land Pirates comprises the production team: Rob LaDuca is executive producer, Mark Seidenberg is co-executive producer/supervising story editor, and Thomas Hart is story editor. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.