Disney CEO Bob Iger stands to be richly rewarded for his decision to postpone his retirement to 2021, according to a new analysis of his compensation package.

ISS Analytics, the data analysis arm of the proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, estimates Iger could earn up to $423 million over the next four years if he hits all the performance goals in his compensation package, according to Reuters.

That would rank Iger among the decade’s highest-paid CEOs in the U.S., Reuters reported.

A majority of Disney shareholders — 52% — opposed the Iger’s compensation and that of other executives in a non-binding advisory vote. The vote tally was reported during Disney’s March 8 annual shareholder meeting in Houston.

Disney did not respond to a request seeking comment.

However, in regulatory filings, Disney’s compensation committee justified the lucrative package, arguing it is “critical” to keep Iger at the helm of the company to manage Disney’s proposed $52.4 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets.