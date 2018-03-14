The legacy and genius of Stephen Hawking will be celebrated with special encore presentations of his programs including Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking and Stephen Hawking’s Grand Design, on Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

The episodes will air over the next several days and evenings this week. See below for a complete schedule.

Hawking, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 1963, died at his home in Cambridge, England, early this morning at age 76.

In addition to the primetime airings of their Hawking programming, Discovery and Science will offer Hawking programming on their multi-platform apps, Discovery Go and Science Go, free to viewers with paid TV subscriptions.

Calling Hawking “one of the most brilliant minds of our lifetime,” Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual, said the network is “pleased to join in celebrating his remarkable life.”

Here is the schedule of Hawking programming:

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking: The Emmy nominated mini-series presented the wonders of the universe, revealing the splendor and majesty of the cosmos as never seen before. (Thursday, March 15, 9-11am; Saturday, March 17, 8-11 pm)

Stephen Hawking’s Grand Design: Hawking addresses three more of the most contentious issues that surround scientific understanding. Did God create the universe? What is the meaning of life? And what he regards as the key to the cosmos: the Theory of Everything. Is science incompatible with religion? (Thursday, March 15, 6-9 am)

SCIENCE CHANNEL

Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking: See above for description. (Thursday, March 15, 3-5 am; Friday, March 16, 4-7 pm)

Stem Cell Universe with Stephen Hawking: This 60-minute special delves into the subjects of stem cells, both embryonic and adult, to explore what these wondrous and baffling mechanisms are capable of. Hawking leads the exploration of what exactly stem cells are and if they are the key to our future or a ticking time bomb waiting to detonate? (Thursday, March 15, 5 am)

Did God Create the Universe?: Hawking unfolds his personal, compelling vision of the biggest question of all: Is there a god who created and controls the universe in which we live? To answer this controversial and age-old question, Hawking takes us on a journey through humanity’s history of appraising our place in the Universe – from Vikings facing down eclipses to the laws of modern cosmology. (Thursday, March 15, 9 am)

Stephen Hawking’s Brave New World: In this major series, Hawking presents his unique vision of the future by calling a summit of the world’s most forward thinking contemporary scientists in order to identify the innovations that will have the most impact in years to come. (Thursday, March 15, 6-9 am)

Stephen Hawking’s Grand Design: See above for description. (Friday, March 16, 7-11 pm)