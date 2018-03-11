Executive producer Arvind Ethan David has sent out a sad note to fans of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Despite fan support, there will be no Season 3 for the series, as producers have not been able to find the series a new home.

David tweeted out the news to the fan base, thanking them for their support and efforts. The show was not renewed by its former BBC America base after wrapping Season 2.

The series was adapted from the popular novels by Douglas Adams (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Doctor Who). The serialized comedic thriller followed the bizarre adventures of eccentric “holistic” detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his reluctant assistant Todd (Elijah Wood) as the two wound their way through one big, seemingly insane mystery a season, crossing unlikely paths with a bevy of wild and sometimes dangerous characters, each episode landing them a few random steps closer to uncovering the truth.

In addition Wood and Barnett, the series starred Jade Eshet, Hannah Marks, Mpho Koaho, Fiona Dourif, Dustin Milligan, Michael Eklund, Osric Chau, Viv Leacock and Zak Santiago. John Hannah, Amanda Walsh, Tyler Labine, Izzie Steele, Aleks Paunovic and Alan Tudyk also joined the cast for season two.

The Arvind Ethan David tweet: