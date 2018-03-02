EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated director Yance Ford has been signed by ICM Partners. Ford is in the Academy Award running this year for Best Documentary for his film Strong Island, an investigation of the 1992 murder of his brother, 24-year-old William Ford Jr. and its effect on his family.

Strong Island won the Gotham Award for Best Documentary, the IDA 2017 Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award, the Black Film Critics Circle Award for Best Documentary, and the Sundance Film Festival 2017 U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling, among other honors.

Ford, a Sundance Institute Fellow and Creative Capital grantee, remains repped by attorney Nina Shaw of Del Shaw Moonves.