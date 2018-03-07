EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed Paolo Barzman, who currently serves as producing director for the Syfy series, Wynonna Earp. The Canadian helmer has also directed episodes for the last three seasons of YTV and Galafilm’s teen series 15/Love, as well as episodes of the new French comedy/action series Leah Parker, M-6 and CityTV’s teen fantasy series Ice Corp (La Compagnie des Glaces), and the NBC mini-series The Last Templar.

On the film side, Barzman made his feature directorial debut with Time is Money, starring Charlotte Rampling and also directed the film, Emotional Arithmetic, with Susan Sarandon, Gabriel Byrne, Max Von Sydow and Christopher Plummer.

He will continue to be managed by Vanguarde Artists Management.