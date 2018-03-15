DeWanda Wise is no longer attached to Disney’s Captain Marvel, the MCU superhero tentpole that stars Brie Larson. Scheduling conflicts with her Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It are the culprit here, we’re told by sources close to the production.

She’s Gotta Have It, based on Spike Lee’s 1986 film and starring Wise as Nola Darling, was renewed for Season 2 in January, just as Wise joined the cast of the Marvel pic.

Captain Marvel will center on Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Larson), an Air Force pilot who debuted in the Marvel comics in 1968 as a human companion to the original Captain Marvel. When her DNA was fused with that of an alien during an accident, the resulting alteration imbued her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection and flight.

The plot for the film is mostly under wraps, but it will take place in the ’90s before other MCU films, with the green-skinned extraterrestrial humanoid Skrulls as the main villains. Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn and Gemma Chan co-star.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing with domestic release set for March 8, 2019.

No news yet on a replacement for Wise. Stay tuned.