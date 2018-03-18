Desilu Studios, the production entity behind projects like V: The Movie, is exploring a public offering in the U.S. as part of its acquisition of Israeli tech company Vonetize.

Execs at Desilu said Friday they had acquired a controlling stake in Vonetize, which provides streaming technology for major studios as well as distribution, security and monetization. News of the transaction sent Vonetize shares up 83% on Sunday on the Tel Aviv stock exchange. Vonetize operates in more than 60 countries and has partnerships with Samsung, LG, Disney, Warner Bros., Fox, Sony, Universal and others.

According to a Reuters report, Desilu said it had bought a 10% stake in cash from controlling shareholders at a company valuation of $50 million, receiving an option to buy 44% more over the next 12 months. Vonetize said on Sunday that Desilu would list in the U.S. to finance the deal for the rest of its proposed stake in the Israeli business. Another option could be Vonetize initiating a dual listing on Nasdaq (along with Tel Aviv) this year and then merging Desilu into that listing through a share-swap transaction, Vonetize CEO Noam Josephides told Reuters.