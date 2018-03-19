Nora Zehetner (It Happened In LA) is set for a recurring role opposite Kiefer Sutherland on ABC drama series Designated Survivor from Entertainment One/Mark Gordon and ABC Studios.

Zehetner will play Valeria Poriskova. Intelligent, attractive and formidable, Valeria is officially a “cultural attaché” at Russia’s Washington, D.C. embassy. However, her real job is spycraft: running Russian intelligence agents on U.S. soil.

David Guggenheim is creator and executive producer. In addition to Guggenheim, the series is executive produced by Mark Gordon, Kiefer Sutherland, Simon Kinberg, Nick Pepper, Jeff Melvoin, Suzan Bymel, Aditya Sood, and Keith Eisner, who serves as showrunner on the show.

Zehetner was last in Michelle Morgan’s It Happened In LA, which premiered at Sundance last year and was the lead in Amazon Studios feature Creative Control, opposite Benjamin Dickinson. She can also be seen in the Netflix film Imperial Dreams opposite John Boyega. Zehetner previously recurred on IFC’s Maron, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and AMC’s Mad Men. She’s repped by APA and Avalon Entertainment.