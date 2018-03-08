It’s a My Best Friend’s Wedding reunion! Dermot Mulroney will join Julia Roberts in Amazon’s forthcoming series Homecoming in a recurring guest star role.

Mulroney will play Anthony, Heidi’s (Julia Roberts) boyfriend, who is eager to please, but a bit needy and grows increasingly frustrated with Heidi’s lack of attention to him and their relationship.

In addition to the popular ’90s rom-com that sang the praises of Dionne Warwick’s “I Say A Little Prayer,” the two also starred together in the 2013 film adaptation of the Tracey Letts play August: Osage County.

Based on Gimlet Media’s breakout fictional podcast, Homecoming is written by the podcast’s creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and directed by Esmail. It is a psychological thriller that centers on Heidi, a caseworker at a secret government facility, and a soldier (Stephan James) eager to rejoin civilian life. The series also stars Alex Karpovsky and Bobby Cannavale.

Homecoming series is produced by Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as Mr. Robot executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; the podcast’s Horowitz and Bloomberg; Alicia Van Couvering; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Roberts also will serve as executive producer through her production company RedOm; her partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill will co-executive produce. Amazon Studios will have global rights to Homecoming, which will premiere globally exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Mulroney most recently filmed Max Martini’s Will Gardner, Nathan Frankowski’s Chickasaw Rancher and Scott Speer’s I Still See You last year. He also appeared in The Mountain Between Us with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. On the TV side of things, he can be seen in Fox’s New Girl as Zooey Deschanel’s love interest as well as season five and six of Shameless.