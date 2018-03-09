Anger Management and Men in Trees alum Derek Richardson is set as a series regular opposite Kat Dennings in ABC’s untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot. Written by Noble and directed by Will Gluck, the untitled project is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they’re stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day. Richardson will play Gordon, the super positive but largely incapable son of the hotel owner who throws him into important corporate positions that he’s ill-suited for. He tries getting his hands dirty by working the ground floor at the hotel. Richardson is repped by The Kohner Agency and Anonymous Content.

Newcomer Stephanie Styles has booked a series regular role opposite Annaleigh Ashford and John Larroquette in ABC’s Three Rivers single-camera comedy pilot, from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and directed by Tristram Shapeero, Three Rivers centers on Rebecca Watts (Ashford), who left her family’s Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York, but after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau (Larroquette), she’s back and ready to utilize her big-city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Styles will play Leanne, a real Southern beauty who’s always pageant ready. This is Styles’ first role on network television. Her previous credits are in theater, including the role of Katherine in the first national tour of Newsies the Musical. She is repped by Paradigm and Management 360.