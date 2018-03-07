EXCLUSIVE: Defy Media, owner of digital brands such as Smosh, AWEme, Clevver and ScreenJunkies, and GRB Entertainment, a production outfit whose most notable credit is A&E’s long-running Intervention, have set a programming partnership.

The team-up is GRB’s first development and distribution deal with a digital studio and builds on GRB’s recent acquisition of international rights to Defy series Man at Arms and Super Fan Builds. The aim of the new production alliance is to bring each company closer to a desired audience — for GRB, it is Millennial and Gen-Z viewers; for Defy, it is viewers in the 25-54 age range.

“The production business is in a transition phase where linear and digital content are merging,” said Marielle Zuccarelli, COO of GRB. “Our strategy to supersize Defy’s short form digital content into linear and OTT formats showcases our unique 360-degree development, production and distribution capability.”

Defy’s digital stable has racked up more than 125 million cumulative followers and more than 800 million monthly views. GRB’s programs, a mix of scripted, unscripted and alternative shows, air in primetime in more than 170 countries.

“The successful migration of our hit digital series into TV and OTT speaks to the power of our connection with key built-in audiences and formats that resonate across the globe,” said Matt Diamond, CEO of Defy. “Our partnership with GRB will enable Defy to accelerate efforts to expand its programming worldwide and continue to meet the growing market demand for quality, long-form made for the tastes of younger audiences.”