Epix will air espionage drama Deep State in the U.S. The eight-episode series produced by Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa, and starring Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Game of Thrones‘ Joe Dempsie, will premiere Sunday, June 17 at 9 PM on Epix.

Co-created, directed and written by Matthew Parkhill (Rogue) Deep State is described as a grounded, visceral thriller, moving between the deeply personal story of a family man fighting to escape his past and the violent, dark excesses of government and global corporate power.

Epix

It centers around Max Easton (Strong), an ex-spy whose past comes back to haunt him when he’s summoned away from his new life in the Pyrenees by George White (Alistair Petrie), head of covert MI6/CIA team “The Section.” White convinces Max to return to the field to avenge the death of his estranged son Harry (Dempsie). But the stakes are soon raised when Max finds himself at the heart of a covert intelligence war, immersed in a widespread conspiracy to profit from the spread of chaos in the Middle East. Max enters into a dangerous game as powerful corporations demonstrate that they are willing to go to great lengths to protect their reputation and bury their secrets. With such a strong undercurrent of corruption, who can Max trust? Who is telling the truth? And what must be done to uncover it? To find out, Max is going to have to throw himself back into the dangerous and brutal life he so desperately tried to leave behind.

Karima McAdams, Anastasia Griffith, Lyne Renée, Amelia Bullmore, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Pip Torrens and Fares Fares round out the cast.

“Deep State is a timely, and addictive, thriller that fits perfectly into Epix’s growing portfolio of premium original programming. With Matthew’s smart storytelling, an excellent cast led by Mark Strong and a fantastic production and design team, we’re very excited to bring this quality drama to an American audience,” said Michael Wright, President, Epix.

Prentiss Fraser, MD and EVP of Fox Networks Group Content Distribution said: “Fox Europe and Africa has produced a stunning, intriguing and exciting series featuring amazing talent behind and in front of the camera. We are thrilled to be partnering with a raft of A-list platforms around the world, including Epix the premium cable network, as our anchor broadcaster in the US.”

The production team behind the project include Hilary Bevan Jones, showrunner, writer, co-creator and director Matthew Parkhill, co-creator, writer and executive producer Simon Maxwell, director Robert Connolly, executive producers Alan Greenspan and Helen Flint, producers Tom Nash and Khadija Alami and production designer Pat Campbell. Jeff Ford and Sara Johnson are the executive producers for Fox Networks Group, Europe & Africa.

The series is produced by Endor, a Red Arrow company. The deal was negotiated by Fox Networks Group Content Group, who also hold exclusive global distribution rights for the series, working in partnership with FNG Europe & Africa.