Screen Gems will open the thriller Searching on Aug. 3 this year.

Directed and co-written by Aneesh Chaganty, with Sev Ohanian also writing, Searching follows a desperate father who is looking for his missing teenage daughter. After a local investigation is unsuccessful, David (John Cho) decides to search the one place no one has looked yet and the one place we all keep our secrets today. Timur Bekmambetov produces with Sev Ohanian, Adam Sidman and Natalie Qasabian. Debra Messing, Joseph Lee and Michelle La star alongside Cho.

Searching squares off against a very busy weekend that includes Disney’s Christopher Robin, Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me, STXfilms’ Mile 22, and 20th Century Fox’s The Darkest Minds.