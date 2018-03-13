The Deadline Studio is making its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, opening its doors to the most riveting and groundbreaking talent at the 25th edition of the fest, running March 9-17, in Austin, Texas. Actors, directors and producers – from film and television – stopping by the Deadline Studio for portraits and video interviews on Day 3 included Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph (Cloak & Dagger), Jay Duplass (Prospect), Molly Shannon (Wild Nights with Emily), Steven Yeun (Sorry To Bother You), and many more.

Portraits photographed by Michael Buckner exclusively for Deadline Hollywood. Click on the photo above to open the gallery. And keep checking back for more portraits and video interviews throughout the festival.

The Deadline Studio at SXSW 2018 is presented by MoviePass.