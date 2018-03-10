The Deadline Studio is making its first appearance at the SXSW Film Festival, opening its doors to the most riveting and groundbreaking talent at the 25th edition of the fest, running March 9-18, in Austin, Texas. Actors, directors and producers – from film and television – stopping by the Deadline Studio for portraits and video interviews on Day 1 included Maria Shriver (Take Your Pills), Max Irons (Condor), Virgina Madsen (1985), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), and many more.

Portraits photographed by Michael Buckner exclusively for Deadline Hollywood. Click on the photo above to open the gallery. And keep checking back for more portraits and videos throughout the festival.

The Deadline Studio at SXSW 2018 is presented by MoviePass.