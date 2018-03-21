A familiar parade of soap operas populates the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominations, announced this morning. General Hospital leads all programs with 26, barely topping The Young and the Restless and the recently renewed Days of Our Lives with 25 apiece. All three again will vie for Outstanding Drama Series along with The Bold and the Beautiful, which snagged 18 noms.

Meanwhile, CBS again leads all networks with 66 nomination, but this year it was tied by the combined syndication show. Netflix is third with 36 noms, followed by Amazon (49), NBC (35), ABC (33), PBS (29) and Nickelodeon, HBO (10) and Disney Channel with 12 apiece.

The hardware will be handed out on Sunday, April 29, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood are returning as the hosts. The nominations were revealed this morning on CBS’ The Talk.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said last month that this year’s Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to longtime Days of Our Lives stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes and kids show producers Sid & Marty Krofft. The Days starwalts will receive their trophies during the Daytime Emmy ceremony, and the guys behind such classics fare as H.R. Pufnstuf, Sigmund & the Sea Monsters and Land of the Lost will get theirs at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on April 27, also at the Pasadena Civic.

The peer-judged drama pre-nominations were unveiled in January. with Days of Our Lives and General Hospital grabbing the most acting pre-nominations,.

Read is the full list of nominees for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards here and a list of noms by network and program here.