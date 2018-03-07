Dax Shepard will star opposite Lake Bell in Bless This Mess, Fox’s single-camera comedy from New Girl creator Liz Meriwether, which has Bell attached to star, co-write and direct.

This is Shepard’s first series regular role since the end of NBC’s Parenthood in 2015. He had been pursued for pilots the last couple of seasons, including fielding multiple offers this season; this is the first one he has signed on to do. In addition to starring he also will executive produce alongside Meriwether, Bell and Katherine Pope.

Written by Meriwether and Bell, Bless This Mess centers on a newlywed couple — Rio (Bell) and Mike (Shepard) — that gives up their drab and unfulfilling lives in NYC and moves to Nebraska to live a simpler life. It doesn’t work out like they planned.

The pilot will film in June to accommodate Bell’s feature schedule and won’t be in consideration for fall.

Shepard’s recent credits include the feature CHIPS, which he wrote, directed and starred in, and Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. He recently launched “Armchair Expert,” a podcast where he sits down with some of the most iconic creative personalities around the world. Shepard is repped by WME and attorney James Feldman.