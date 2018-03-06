David Spade will executive produce and star in Verified With David Spade, which has received a pilot order at Comedy Central. The weekly comedy series will aim to skewer pop culture and news through the lens of social media, set in front of a studio audience.

The project will include in-studio bits, panel discussions and field pieces. Spade is executive producing along with Free90’s Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle and Brillstein Entertainment’s Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz.

Additionally, Spade and Audible have set a release date for A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World, the actor-comedian’s recently announced memoir about his experiences with aging. Spade will narrate the audio-only memoir, which will debut on July 19. It will center on Spade’s then and now, navigating fame, dating, social media and dealing with a friend from high school who has become his full time plus-1.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Audible on this because I get to perform my stories and try to make them come to life (even though I’m dead inside),” Spade said. “I’ve realized as I’m getting older, that I’m more and more out of it in every way so, this audio project seemed to sum this all up perfectly.”

Saturday Night Live alum Spade, who recently starred on the ABC comedy series The Mayor, is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment.