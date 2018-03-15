Shooting starts this month on the return of ITV crime thriller Dark Heart with Tom Riley as a cop haunted by the murder of his parents when he was 16. A pilot of the series, which was initially titled Wagstaffe, originally aired on ITV Encore in 2016. That two-hour pilot will make up the first episodes of the new six-part run which was ordered by ITV drama chief Polly Hill. Kate Bartlett’s Silverprint Pictures is producing.

The series is inspired by characters created by Adam Creed whose books feature Detective Inspector Will Wagstaffe. Chris Lang (Unforgotten) wrote the first two-part story and the final two episodes. Ben Harris (Marcella) penned the second two-part story. Each follows Staffe as he investigates brutal and mysterious murders while battling his personal demons and dealing with romantic and family relationships.

Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons, Ill Behaviour) is joined by Peaky Blinders‘ Charlotte Riley, Miranda Raison (Murder On The Orient Express) and Anjli Mohindra (Bancroft). Guest cast includes Claire Goose (Unforgotten), Alex Carter (Cuffs), Clare Foster (Taboo) and Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones).

The series is directed by Colin Teague (Jekyll & Hyde, Da Vinci’s Demons). It’s the first commission for Bartlett’s new drama label, Silverprint, which was formerly ITV Studios Drama London (Vera, Shetland). Lang, Bartlett and Michael Dawson are exec producers. Producer is Letitia Knight (Vera).

ITV Studios Global Entertainment will distribute internationally.