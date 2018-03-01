Here’s a hot one. Deadline has learned that Danny Boyle is teaming up with fellow UK stalwart Richard Curtis on a music-themed comedy feature for Universal Pictures and UK powerhouse Working Title.

Currently in development at Universal, the project is being written by Love Actually scribe Curtis with Slumdog Millionaire helmer Boyle on board to direct. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the as-yet untitled movie alongside Matt Wilkinson (The Call Up) and Bernie Bellew ( T2 Trainspotting). Curtis and Boyle will also produce while Nick Angel and Lee Brazier are executive producers. Executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now but given the players involved and the likely feel-good material this could be a money-spinner. Boyle is currently balancing this project with the James Bond script he is working on with John Hodge, which Deadline lifted the lid on ten days ago.

Working Title and Curtis go way back, having collaborated on hits including Love Actually, the Bridget Jones franchise and Bean but remarkably, should this make, this would be a first feature collaboration between Boyle and the Universal-backed production outfit.

Working Title is coming off another stellar awards season with Darkest Hour, Baby Driver and Victoria & Abdul each garnering multiple Oscar nominations. Boyle is in post-production on upcoming FX crime-series Trust, on which he is executive producer and director. Meanwhile, Universal’s Mamma Mia sequel, written by Curtis, lands this summer.

Boyle is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group in the U.K. Curtis is repped by United Agents and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.