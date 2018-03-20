Ashley Williams (The Jim Gaffigan Show), James Earl (Scream Queens) and veteran actor Daniel Stern are set as series regulars opposite Thomas Lennon in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Dan the Weatherman. The project hails from The Life & Times of Tim creator Steve Dildarian, Tomorrow Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Dildarian and directed by Seth Gordon, Dan the Weatherman centers on the eponymous character (Lennon). After getting fired from his cushy job as a weatherman at a local TV station, Dan finds it’s not enough to be a charming white man in this world. He reluctantly ends up at the neighboring Spanish-language TV station.

Dildarian executive produces with Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements as well as Jeff Morton.

Williams will play Deborah, Dan’s wife, a successful real estate agent who’s always been the other half of this local power couple. Earl will portray Henry, executive producer at the TV station, Dan’s boss and good friend. Stern will play Don, a tough Vietnam vet who now flies the traffic helicopter for the station.

Williams most recently was a series regular on The Jim Gaffigan Show. She is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gersh.

Earl played the series-regular roles of Chamberlain Jackson on Scream Queens and Barry Sandel on Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life. His feature credits include a lead role in The Belco Experiment. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Crimson Media, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Stern appears on Judd Apatow’s Netflix series Love. He previously co-starred in WGN’s Manhattan and feature films including Diner, It’s My Turn, Breaking Away, Manhattan and the City Slickers and Home Alone franchises. He’s repped by APA, Avalon Management and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Klein.