Stranger Things‘ Natalia Dyer, Tom Sturridge, Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, Toni Collette, John Malkovich, Billy Magnussen and Zawe Ashton have been added to the cast of Netflix’s new movie that reunites the Nightcrawler team of writer-director Dan Gilroy and stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo.

The pic, which began shooting earlier this month in Los Angeles, revolves around big money artists and mega-collectors who pay a high price when art collides with commerce. Jennifer Fox, (Nightcrawler, Gilroy’s Roman J. Israel, Esq.) is producer, and Roman J. Israel‘s Betsy Danbury is executive producer.

Netflix, which won the project in a heated auction in June 2016, plans to launch the film later this year, and it will get a small qualifying theatrical release when it bows on the streaming service.