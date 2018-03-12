Magnolia Pictures and Great Point media have teamed in a U.S. co-distribution deal for Damsel, the Sundance Film Festival pic starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska. The deal for the comedic Western written and directed by David and Nathan Zellner comes as the pic screens today at SXSW. A summer theatrical release is being eyed.

Damsel follows affluent pioneer Samuel Alabaster (Pattinson) as he ventures across the American Frontier to find and marry the love of his life, Penelope (Wasikowska). As he traverses the Wild West with a drunkard named Parson Henry (David Zellner) and a miniature horse called Butterscotch, their once-simple journey grows treacherous, increasingly blurring the lines between hero, villain and damsel. The Zellners and Chris Ohlson are producers.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden, with ICM Partners and Robert Halmi of Great Point Media on behalf of the filmmakers.