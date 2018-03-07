Emmy-winning actress Cynthia Nixon once starred in a series that showcased the cosmopolitan lifestyle of New York City. Now, she is looking to take a different role for the state of New York. Nixon is looking to throw her hat in the ring for governor against Andrew Cuomo in September’s Democratic primary.

The Sex and the City alum has started to build a staff for a competitive campaign, according to NY1. The team is said to include Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers. The duo worked on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s first campaign.

Her candidacy has not officially been declared, but the stories of her governor run started to surface last year in August.

Nixon has been active in politics, particularly on behalf of LGBTQ issues. She was politically vocal last year at the Tony Awards when she won for Best Featured Actress in Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes and has not held back when it comes to Trump.