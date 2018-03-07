History’s newest unscripted series is off to a golden start. The A&E Networks-owned cable net’s premiere of The Curse of Civil War Gold on Tuesday was the biggest launch of a cable series this season and the network’s best since 2014.

Featuring Marty Lagina from History’s biggest series, The Curse of Oak Island, Civil War Gold lured 2.3 million total viewers, along with 938,000 adults 25-54 and 688,000 in 18-49.

Its numbers certainly were helped by its lead-in: the Season 5 finale of Curse of Oak Island, which drew 2.9 million viewers and 1.2 million adults 25-54. Measured in Live+3 total viewers, it ranks as the No. 1 nonfiction series on cable this season, the network said.

The Curse of Civil War Gold focuses on people looking into a story of national treasure that goes back to the Civil War. In 1865, Union soldiers from Michigan tracked down and arrested Confederate President Jefferson Davis before he could flee the country. These troops allegedly confiscated millions of dollars’ worth of Confederate gold and silver that Davis was transporting and carried out a daring plot to smuggle it nearly 1,000 miles back home using the burgeoning railway system. According to a lighthouse keeper’s deathbed confession years later, part of the stolen treasury was allegedly put into a train car on a barge that was deliberately pushed off a ferry into Lake Michigan. Now the hunt is on.

The Curse of Civil War Gold is produced by Prometheus Entertainment. Its Kevin Burns, Joe Lessard and Kim Sheerin serve as executive producers alongside History’s Jennifer Wagman.