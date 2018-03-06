Connie Nielsen is reuniting with Dick Wolf, signing on for a co-starring role in F.B.I., Wolf’s’ upcoming 13-episode CBS drama series.

The series, a co-production between Universal Television, where Law & Order and Chicago boss Wolf has been based for a long time, and CBS TV Studios, chronicles the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Nielsen will play Ellen, FBI Special Agent in Charge. A deeply respected boss, Ellen is elegant, cultured, and operates under massive pressure – political, public, and self-imposed. She deals by being highly organized and disarmingly direct. She’ll do anything for her agents who earn it, and is impossible to intimidate. Nirlsen joins previously cast Zeeko Zaki.

Nielsen previously did an arc on Wolf’s Law & Order: SVU in 2006, filling in for star Mariska Hargitay while she was on a maternity leave.

She went on to star on the Starz series Boss and Fox’s The Following. On the big screen, Nielsen played Hippolyta in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman and in Justice League. She will next be seen in Jenkins’ upcoming TNT limited series One Day She’ll Darken, as well as in the Danish series Liberty, which just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. Nielsen is repped by UTA, Lasher Group and Lichter Grossman.

Craig Turk wrote the pilot episode for F.B.I. and will serve as showrunner. The series will film a pilot episode, directed by Niels Oplev, during pilot season this spring before proceeding with the remaining 12 episodes from its order.